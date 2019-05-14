TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to find a suspect who allegedly robbed a MARTA driver at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
MARTA Police say the driver was robbed after getting off an exit ramp from I-285 onto South Lavista Drive in Tucker at around 1:30 a.m.
The driver was uninjured and there were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the robbery.
The suspect is still on the loose.
The bus route is running on its normal schedule.
