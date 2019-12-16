ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An expansion of MARTA could mean the end for a popular gay nightclub. Under the current plan ‘The Heretic’ would become a MARTA station.
Charlie Paine is so passionate, he doesn't want the price of progress to come at the expense of club, located along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.
"Historic preservation is one of my passions,” says Paine. “The problem with putting a location here is that this is a historic LGBTQ site. It was one of the earliest lesbian clubs in the city of Atlanta's history. Now, it serves the gay community as home to the Heretic, for over two decades."
But Paine knows MARTA might have other plans.
The proposed Clifton corridor light rail line would add several stations on the east side of the MARTA map, linking the Lindbergh station to the Avondale station.
Paine’s group ‘Historic Atlanta’ recently sent a letter to MARTA, asking they look for other train station locations. Also, Paine's group believes ‘The Heretic’ might be eligible to be listed on the ‘National Register of Historic Places.’
“When a building is put on the National Register of Historic Places, which this could be in the near future, Federal monies are no longer allowed to demolish it,” says Paine.
In a statement, MARTA says it appreciates the history of the nightclub and understands the importance of the property.
MARTA goes onto say quote: “The Clifton Corridor project is currently undergoing an exhaustive environmental review that takes into consideration all properties, landmarks and natural habitats that could be impacted."
