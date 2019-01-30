Atlanta, GA (CBS46) MARTA reported several delays involving trains Wednesday morning but it looks like things are back to normal.
Check out real-time MARTA schedules
The department tweeted several delays on a number of routes.
Update: Normal service resuming on North/ South lines.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Update: Delays continue on our North/South lines. We are in the process of restoring normal service. We apologize for the inconvenience.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Update: Minor delays on our E/W line.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 110: NB from Bust @08:25AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Update: Delays continuing on our E/W line service.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Update: Delays on our North/South lines. We apologize for the inconvenience.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 3: EB from HoSt @05:45AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 87: NB from DuSt @06:35AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 21: EB from ALFO @07:40AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Due to a mechanical issue between Airport & Col Park, we are experiencing delays on our North/South lines.-Read more: https://t.co/lOTmx5WUC1— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Due to a previous mechanical issue at Doraville, we are experiencing delays on our Gold line service. We apologize for the inconvenience.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 120: EB from Avon Stn @06:35AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Due to a mechanical issue at King Memorial, we are experiencing a delay in our WB service.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 15: NB from Linecrest & River Road @06:07AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 107: WB from Ind Crk Stn @05:05AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 73: NB from LaGrange & Boat Rock Blvd @06:04AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 12: SB from CTC @06:03AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 86/111: WB from Mall at Stonecrest 05:56AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 186: WB from Snapfinger Woods & GA Piedmont @05:39AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 26: EB from W. Marietta St & Marietta Blvd @05:37AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 68: EB from Hamilton E. Holmes Stn @07:50AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 12: NB from Midtwn Stn @07:35AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 5: NB from Lind Ctr Stn @06:30AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 899: NB from Georgia State Stn @06:15AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 71: EB from 4375 @06:26AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 73: SB from Hamilton E. Holmes Stn @06:15AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 40: NB from Wst End Stn @06:00AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 143: SB from Windward Pk & Ride @06:38AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 825: EB from Med Ctr Stn @06:05AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 1/94: SB from Howell Mill Road & Spring St @05:48AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 1/94: SB from Marietta Blvd & Moores Mills Ctr @05:41AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 899: NB from Georgia State Stn @06:15AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 5: SB from Dunwoody Stn @06:00AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 110: SB from Brook Stn @05:50AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 27: SB from Lenox Stn @05:30AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 58: NB from Wst End Stn @05:20AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 856/867: WB from Bakers Ferry Road & Cornell Blvd @05:18AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 14/37: EB from Marietta Blvd & Moores Mills Ctr @05:03AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 141: SB from Windward Pk & Ride @05:46AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 12: SB from Northside Branch Library @05:10AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 68: WB from Ashby Stn @05:00AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 850: NB from Hamilton E. Holmes Stn @05:15AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
Route 143: SB from Windward Pk & Road @05:43AM is delayed.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) January 30, 2019
