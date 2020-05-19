ATLANTA (CBS46)—Four juvenile suspects were arrested by MARTA police in connection to an alleged armed robbery aboard a MARTA train.
According to a press release from MARTA, four juveniles allegedly robbed and assaulted a 13-year-old onboard a MARTA train near the Candler Park MARTA Station. The incident happened on May 2.
On May 13, MARTA officers patrolling the Five Points MARTA station detained four juveniles reportedly matching the suspects' descriptions from the May 2nd robbery.
The detained juveniles ages were 12, 15, 15, and 17, police wrote.
In addition, police wrote two of the suspects, including the twelve-year old, were carrying firearms.
“Violent crime will not be tolerated on MARTA, whether committed by adults or juveniles,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher. “We will work with the courts to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victim.”
According to MARTA police, all four suspects are charged with robbery by force, battery, and cruelty to children.
In addition, MARTA police wrote two of the suspects are facing additional charges of possession of a firearm by a minor and the seventeen-year old suspect is being charged as an adult.
