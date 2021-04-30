ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) plans to provide one-time $3,500 pandemic payments to its frontline and represented employees.
Pending approval by the board of directors in May, workers set to receive the special compensation include bus and rail operators, mechanics, supervisors, and members of the MARTA Police Department with the rank of major and below.
“I am extremely grateful to our frontline employees who have carried us through this pandemic,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said. “These are people who could not work from home, who showed up every day to keep the buses and trains running and protect our customers, all while considering the health risks to themselves and their families.”
“I want to thank Mr. Parker for recognizing the sacrifices our officers have made during the pandemic with this special compensation,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. “I am in awe of their dedication to duty and professionalism throughout this challenging year and I’m proud to be their Chief.”
In addition to the one-time payment, MARTA’s 2,811 employees represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732 will receive a two percent general wage increase in February. ATU Local 732 and MARTA have also extended the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for 12 months, from December 2021 to December 2022.
Close to three-fourths of MARTA’s staff will receive the one-time payment at a cost to the Authority of approximately $13 million. The money will be drawn from a budget surplus that is the result of higher than expected sales tax revenues, lower than budgeted operating expenses, and federal pandemic relief included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“With the supportive vote of the Business Management Committee this week, I am confident the board of directors will support this payment when it comes before us in May,” MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott said. “Our frontline employees are the backbone of this organization and on behalf of my fellow board members, I want to thank our frontline workers for continuing to provide essential transit service and ensuring our patrons are safe during one of the most difficult periods in recent history.”
Pending board approval at the monthly meeting on May 13, the checks will be distributed to eligible employees on May 27.
