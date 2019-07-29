ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – MARTA has received a $2.6 million grant to electrify its bus fleet.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to replace six diesel buses with zero-emission battery electric models.
The upgrade will reduce greenhouse gases and energy consumption. Zero-emissions vehicles prevent the release of atmospheric pollutants that can be hazardous to health and the environment.
“Receiving the Low-No grant will help MARTA put technologically advanced buses with low-to-no emission in densely populated areas with high ridership routes,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said.
“This welcomed first step toward making our bus fleet environmentally friendly will have community-wide impact,” Parker said.
The new buses are expected July 2021.
