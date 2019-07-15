ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – MARTA announced its new chief of bus operations on Monday.
Collie Greenwood will be responsible for daily operations and maintenance of MARTA’s 532 buses and para-transit vans.
Greenwood is a graduate of the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and the former Chief Service Officer of the Toronto Transit Commission. He brings to MARTA 32 years of experience in the transit industry having served in operations, administration and service delivery.
Jeffrey Parker, General Manager and CEO, said in a statement that buses are a critical part of MARTA’s service provision, representing nearly 42 percent of average daily ridership – roughly 152,400 people per day.
“MARTA fully recognizes the importance of bus service, and we are committed to improving our service, with the ultimate goal of a world-class user experience,” Parker said.
“Collie Greenwood has demonstrated that he has the imagination, creativity and pragmatism necessary to lead a collaborative transformation of our bus service.”
Greenwood started his new role at MARTA on July 3.
