The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. until noon at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.
They are looking for part- and full-time employees. Pay starts at $17.39 for operators and $23.44 for technicians.
COVID-19 vaccinations are required for employment..
BUS OPERATOR REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- Must have high school diploma or equivalent
- Must have CDL permit or license with Passenger Endorsement
- Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening
JOURNEYMAN BUS TECHINICIAN REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must have high school diploma or equivalent
- Must have current Class C license and obtain other permits and licenses (specified in attached flyer)
- Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs (specified in attached flyer), or have three or more years of comparable work experience
A copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record will be required on your employment start date. MARTA will make accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.
Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. The job fair will be held at MARTA headquarters, which is located across the street from Lindbergh Center Station. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck. Masks and social distancing are required.
