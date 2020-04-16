ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a terrifying scene in the middle of a deadly pandemic, a MARTA bus jam packed.

"Would you ride this bus?" asked reporter Trason Bragg to a pedestrian. "No, being honest, no I wouldn’t,” Zakeia Bradley said.

Well Erica Jones wasn’t so lucky.

“That’s how we were, this was us like a week ago,” Jones told CBS46.

Let’s just say it was a ride to remember.

“And then the windows were closed too, I had to literally go crazy and say can you open some windows,” Jones recalled.

Viewers first saw pictures of packed buses a week ago. Trason those same photos and rider concerns to MARTA.

"We can contract it like that, being closed in a box right?" Jones asked.

This week the transportation authority announced big changes in the name of safety. There are posters on some seats closing them off to the public to promote social distancing. Also, standing is now against the rules. When all the seats are filled, drivers are required to display a message that reads, “Bus is full, Drop-Off Only.”

“Some of us gonna have to wait, that’s the bad thing about that,” Jones said.

Not exactly. Starting Monday, MARTA is taking all the buses from their 110 routes and focusing them only on the busiest 40 routes. That means shorter wait times. For those thinking of breaking the rules, well MARTA police will be stationed along the busiest routes to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“I actually give them a salute on the new changes because I like it,” said Bradley.

If you witness any over crowding on buses or MARTA drivers not following the rules you can report it by calling the MARTA customer hotline 404-848-5000.