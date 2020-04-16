ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – MARTA announced Thursday changes to keep bus routes more efficient during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Essential Service plan will reduce the number of bus routes and allows for a doubling of service on the busiest, most critical routes, says MARTA.
Starting on April 20, MARTA will run 40 bus routes and one new circulator service that provide transportation to 17 hospitals, 22 urgent care centers, 85 grocery stores and 16 job centers/industrial hubs, according to the press release.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker released the following regarding the new plan:
“This Essential Service plan will serve the largest number of people and with these important destinations in mind, provide as much coverage in our service area as possible. This was not an easy decision. I know it will have a negative impact on many bus-dependent areas, but it is necessary to keep MARTA operating and allow space on our busiest routes for customers to practice social distancing.”
Here is a map and a full list of the routes:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.