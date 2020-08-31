MARTA officers save unresponsive man's life

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Intense video shows three MARTA officers jumping into action to save a man’s life.

According to Officer Deon Lewis, at first it appeared as though the man was asleep but she soon realized that was not the case.

“I turned him over and that’s when I noticed his lips were blue and his hands were turning blue,” Officer Lewis explained..

The man was mostly unresponsive and gasping for air.

“The nerves, the adrenaline is running at the moment. You know, we’re just trying to get him to react,” said Officer Mauritzen.

Officer Richard Sparks and Officer David Mauritzen took turns providing CPR using an AED.

“At that point I was just concentrating on compressions. We had all other officers around talking to him, trying to make sure he attempted to stay alert,” said Officer Sparks.

Officer Lewis emphasized how much every minute counts.

“It was a scary nine minutes, it was scary minutes.”

These three officers were the difference between life and death for the patron.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, it’s just a life down there that we want to bring back,” said Officer Mauritzen. “It makes you feel like the job that you’re doing, it’s worth it and you’re doing a change within the community. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

