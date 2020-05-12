MARTA street cars suspended after vehicle hits utility pole, service restored

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) MARTA officials say a trespasser was killed by a train early Tuesday morning and that has closed the Brookhaven station while officers investigate.

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher told CBS46 that a trespasser was struck and killed by a train around 6:45 a.m. as it was leaving the Brookhaven station. Power is now cut-off to the rails as MARTA Police, Safety, and Rail Operations investigate the scene. 

Fisher also says bus transportation is being provided for rail customers from the Lindbergh to Chamblee stations and rail service will resume once it is safe to restore power.

