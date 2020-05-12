ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Transit authorities in Atlanta, New York and other cities have joined forces to ask Congress to provide a coronavirus relief package.
MARTA and transit agencies across the country are asking that $33 billion in aid be distributed based on the loss of non-federal revenues.
“Public transit is a critical component to the economic vitality of the regions that we serve, said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “While the initial funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act staved off worst case scenarios, more relief is needed to close the enormous budget gap created by unprecedented declines in ridership and revenue caused by this health crisis.”
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), NJ TRANSIT, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), and the nation’s largest transportation unions, the Transport Workers Union (TWU), Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), and the Transportation Trades Department (TTD) of the AFL-CIO each demanded federal funding.
Combined, the transit authorities move millions of Americans on a daily basis.
To date, MARTA's costs for masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, and emergency sick leave totals $1.32 million. The company anticipates a $380 million deficit over five years.
“Additional federal relief will be needed for MARTA to maintain its current level of service and keep employees and customers safe,” added Parker. “We must replenish our lost revenue while continuing to invest in expansion programs that will stimulate the economy and sustain jobs in a period of record high unemployment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.