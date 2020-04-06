ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “The buses were getting a little packed,” Oluwashjun Akinduro explained.
Akinduro told CBS46 he takes Marta at least four times a week. Last week during rides he found himself smack dab in the middle of what seemed like a mosh pit.
“I was a little bit freaked out like it was a health hazard,” Akinduro said.
Considering the growing number of individuals infected with the lethal coronavirus, he was far from the only concerned rider.
“People were definitely, you know freaked out, you know trying to avoid contact with everybody,” Akinduro explained.
Akinduro said the crowding was all thanks to a new barrier installed in every Marta bus in operation.
“It’s selfish, blocking drivers off and packing everybody else together in the back of the bus,” added Akinduro.
CBS46 reached out to Marta to figure out exactly what was going on. The company sent a statement that reads in part:
"The front of the bus was cordoned off to protect the operator and to allow space for those customers needing the accessibility ramp located at the front door. Since implementation of these changes, we saw instances of crowding in the back of the bus. We are addressing this by directing operators to allow fewer passengers to board and to display a ‘Bus Full’ notice when they are unable to pick up any more passengers."
Marta added once a bus is determined to be at capacity, the company will send a second bus to pick up the rest of the riders on the route.
If you see an overcrowded bus you can report it to the company by calling 404-848-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.