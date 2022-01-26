ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Department (MPD) is implementing higher starting salaries for Police Officers and Protective Specialists, in addition to a three percent raise for all employees beginning in March 2022.
According to MPD, protective specialist starting pay has been increased to $20 per hour from $15, and reserve officer pay has been increased to $30 per hour. In addition to annual salary increases, police officers will receive a 2% pay increase in July 2022 and a five percent increase in July 2023.
The starting pay for newly hired police applicants is $42,078.40. Upon completion of the Police Academy, officer pay will increase as follows according to level of education:
- High School Diploma: $43,804.80
- Associates Degree: $45,531.20
- Bachelor’s Degree: $47,340.80
In addition, all new officers will receive a $3,000 bonus upon completion of the Police Academy, training and a three year employment agreement.
Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified police officers who transfer to MPD will receive a $5,000 bonus upon completion of training and a three year employment agreement.
MARTA says it has also increased tuition reimbursement for current MPD employees to $5,000 per year and covers the annual payment of each officer’s Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Fund.
