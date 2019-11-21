ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marta officials are looking at building five miles of rapid transit lines along Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta to get people moving and connected.
They're calling the plan the Campbellton Road Transit Project. The five mile line would start at the Oakland City Marta Station and connect to the Greenbriar Mall area.
Marta is studying both Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)and Light Rail Transit (LRT) options. The BRT line could be complete in about seven years, totaling around $20 million to $50 million per mile. The light rail could take about 11 years from the planning stage to construction. It would cost about $75 million to $125 million per mile.
Marta doesn't have a construction schedule yet, but they have officially introduced the plan to residents in the area. About 100 people attended a meeting Tuesday evening.
Marta is planning to pick a transit plan by the end of next year.
