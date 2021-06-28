MARTA plans to create affordable housing in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Mighty investment banks are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into affordable housing near MARTA stations in Atlanta.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are making it easier for Atlanta developers to restore and build homes for people without a car. A good place to look for a positive infusion of capital? The downtown Atlanta Five Points MARTA station.
The grubby station is getting a do-over: sidewalks and the air space overhead to be planned by superstar designers Skidmore Owens and Merrill.
Two tall residential towers are under consideration, to give residents a sky high view of the state capitol, Fulton County Courthouse and the federal building.
The plans for this and every other MARTA train station will directly help people like Gloria Patterson.
"I think it's a good idea,” she told CBS46 News.
She moved into Grady homes, an Atlanta housing authority project 50 years ago and raised her family here. After it was torn down and replaced, she moved back in, and now hopes her grandson Boddy Williams can find a similar home nearby.
"I work at State Farm, and take MARTA,” said Williams.
He needs an affordable apartment near a MARTA line; exactly the idea behind the investment banks' partnership.
Goldman Sachs and MARTA are partnering with a hundred million dollar pool to fund development within a mile of MARTA stations.
"Iwould be thrilled to see (the money) invested as soon as possible," saidMARTA's Jacob Vallo.
He reminds eager potential tenants that MARTA is moving carefully to get the dollars where the neighbors want them, and not too quickly, because some neighbors worry fast money will displace legacy residents.
"We did sense there is fear in the unknown, wanted to be very respectful about that and intentional about the actions we take as a public agency."
The dollars from Morgan Stanley are intended to support private developers maintaining and restoring existing housing within half a mile of MARTA's train stations.
Goldman Sach's investment of one hundred million dollars comes from the one million black women initiative, and supports women developers of color working across metro Atlanta within a mile of the Marta train stations.
