ATLANTA (CBS46)—MARTA police said a man surrendered to police weeks after a deadly shooting at a MARTA station.
According to a MARTA spokesperson, Victor E. Williams Jr., 27, turned himself in to police on Monday. Williams was wanted in connection to fatally shooting Deontray White, 29, at the Five Points MARTA station. The shooting happened on July 5.
On July 6, MARTA released surveillance pictures of two men allegedly connected the deadly shooting.
“After an exhaustive criminal investigation by MARTA Police Criminal Investigations Detectives, with the help of the Atlanta Police Department, they were able to secure arrest warrants for Mr. Williams over the weekend.
As the nation and our region grapple with increased levels of violent crime, would-be criminals would be wise to stay away from MARTA,” said MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher.
“MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will work with the court to hold this suspect accountable and seek justice for the victim,” a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Williams is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was talen to the Fulton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.