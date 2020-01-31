ATLANTA (CBS46)—MARTA police are investigating a wreck involving a MARTA police cruiser and other vehicle.
The accident occurred downtown on Luckie Street near Forsyth Street.
The driver in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The MARTA officer was not injured.
Both vehicles had extensive damage and a light pole was knocked down in the intersection.
MARTA police are working to determine what caused the crash.
