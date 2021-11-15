ATLANTA (CBS46) -- MARTA Police are investigating an altercation involving several people including a bus driver.
The incident happened on Campbellton Road in Atlanta on Nov. 12.
Woman fights MARTA bus driver on Campbellton Road pic.twitter.com/0epU96Omc2— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) November 12, 2021
A MARTA spokesperson released the following statement:
"Thank you for bringing this video to our attention. MARTA bus operators are trained to put their safety and the safety of their passengers first. MARTA Police and Bus Operations will examine the video to determine next steps."
Very limited details surrounding the incident has been released as this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
