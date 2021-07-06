ATLANTA (CBS46) — The MARTA Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a person wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a man at Five Points Station early Monday morning.
The shooting took place on the eastbound platform at the Five Points Station just after 1 a.m. Monday.
MPD released several photos Tuesday, including a series of images of the man who, they say, is responsible for the shooting. They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
The second BOLO was for the man who, they say, picked up the alleged shooter.
The victim, who has been identified as Deontray White, 29, was shot one time and pronounced dead by the the Fulton County Medical Examiner.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and update it as soon as we get new information.
