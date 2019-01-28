ATLANTA – With Super Bowl LIII less than a week away, MARTA officials were taking care of last minute details including a new contract with their union and a temporary increase in the number of officers on the ground.
MARTA announced Monday that it had reached a contract deal with their union. The news was announced at a press conference where the mass transit agency also said a total of 80 drivers called out sick Monday morning.
The agency said that with the new contract in place they are working to ensure plenty of drivers will be on shift for the evening rush hour.
MARTA also said 126 officers from around the country would be joining MARTA Police for Super Bowl week. A heavy workload is expected for MARTA with hundreds of thousands of fans expected to come to Atlanta over the next six days.
126 officers from around the country joining @MARTAPolice for super bowl week pic.twitter.com/hvXc01QnYX— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) January 28, 2019
