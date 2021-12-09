ATLANTA (CBS46) – A grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help fund the expansion of Marta’s fresh markets program throughout metro Atlanta.
The grant totaling $851,677.10 will help provide food access across DeKalb County. MARTA currently operates markets at West End, H.E. Holmes, Bankhead, College Park, and Five Points rail stations in the cities of Atlanta and College Park, according to the press release.
MARTA says the funding will help pay for additional markets at the Kensington and Doraville rail stations next spring.
The Fresh MARTA Markets was launched in 2015 to ensure convenient access to affordable, fresh produce in food deserts and expand opportunities for Georgia’s local growers to sell their fruits and vegetables.
“MARTA appreciates the support of Senator Raphael Warnock and the Senate Agriculture Committee in helping secure this grant that ensures everyone has access to fresh, affordable produce, and that small- and medium-sized farms in Georgia have equal opportunity to sell their products and support the local economy,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.
The markets will open for the winter season beginning with Five Points in late January. The regular season begins in mid-April at West End and includes a new market opening at Kensington Station on April 14.
For more information on opening dates click here.
