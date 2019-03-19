GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- MARTA's latest attempt to move into Gwinnett County has failed.
A referendum proposing a one percent sales tax increase to pay for the project failed Tuesday.
It was the third time MARTA has tried and failed to expand into Gwinnett County. The transportation agency failed in 1971, 1990 and now 2019.
In Tuesday’s vote, more than 49,000 voters or 54 percent said no to the proposal, while just under 42,000 voted yes or 45 percent.
Only 17 percent of registered voters made it out to the polls to vote on the referendum.
Had the referendum passed, voters would’ve agreed to a special one-percent sales tax to fund the plan. The additional tax would’ve remained in place until 2057 to cover projects such as a heavy rail extension from Doraville into the Norcross area, a bus rapid transit network and other expanded bus services.
Other races voted upon on Tuesday included the race in Atlanta's District 3, the city council seat vacated by the passing of long-time councilman Ivory Lee Young Jr., who died in November.
None of the candidates secured the 50 percent of the vote necessary to win the election outright.
When the in-person votes were counted, Byron Amos and Antonio Brown appeared to be the two candidates who will participate in the runoff election, though Greg Clay is only two votes behind Brown with absentee ballots yet to be counted.
Also on the ballot on Tuesday in Clayton County was a referendum to extend the SPLOST VI tax for county schools. Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure which raises about $280 million over the next five years.
In Cherokee County, none of the four candidates received a majority of the vote, and that race will head to a runoff. Benny Carter will square off against Kenny Phelps on April 16.
Also, the race for the Alderman at Large in Hapeville goes to Michael Rast.
