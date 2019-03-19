GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- MARTA's latest attempt to move into Gwinnett County is dead.
The votes are finally in and unofficial results show the MARTA referendum failed.
CBS46 learned only one in ten voters across the county made this decision. Election officials said if the vote is a landslide pro or against we could have those numbers in shortly.
If the results are close, officials said we may have to wait a few more days to learn if MARTA is coming to Gwinnett County or not.
