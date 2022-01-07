ATLANTA (CBS46) -- MARTA has released its 2021 crime statistics which show a decrease in violent acts within the transit system, but some employees and passengers say that's not enough.
According to MARTA, there was a 17% reduction in violent and property crimes compared to 2020 and a 32% reduction in robberies along with hiring additional officers and additional training.
This comes after CBS46 took a closer look into safety concerns for both riders and employees on the transit system.
