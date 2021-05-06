MARTA seeks public input on new rail car design

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- MARTA will soon be getting a makeover.
It’s currently working on how the interior features will be designed in the fleet of new rail cars.
Before Covid, on an average weekday, more than 362,000 people used the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).
“I probably ride it 2-3 times a week,” said Anthony Evans.
So, upgrades and improvements are always welcome for people like Anthony Evans, who rides MARTA often.
“Always, there’s always room for improvement,” Evans added.
“Our current fleet is approaching the end of its lifecycle, and it’s time, regardless of what we do, to replace that fleet,” said Collie Greenwood, the Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA.
Greenwood said customers’ opinions will help shape their decisions in a number of different areas:
“We’re mindful of the fact that we’re doing it for the customer, and so there’s really little point in designing that we think is perfect if the customer doesn’t share that same opinion,” added Greenwood.
MARTA entered a contract to purchase 254 rail cars from Stadler US in November 2019.
“It’s being funded through our capital program, over the ten year period, we’re expending close to 700 million dollar expense, so it’s by and large, MARTA’s largest vehicle procurement in our history,” said Greenwood.
MARTA is focused on modernization.
“Branding, and design, and the lighting,” Greenwood said.
Including better accessibility for Americans with disabilities.
“It’s also better for our passengers in wheelchairs, they can make their way very easy from one end of the train to the other,” Greenwood added.
As for the riders? They want the transportation to match the rest of what the city has to offer:
“And a lot of people who come to Atlanta from out of town, they want to see how beautiful this city is,” Evans said.
While plans are in the works, we won’t see any changes until 2024.
From MARTA: Daily riders, occasional riders and potential future customers can navigate to a crowdsourcing platform through the MARTA homepage, at www.itsmarta.com/yourride or on MARTA’S social media pages. participants can express their priorities and preferences by voting on options for seating, luggage storage, bike areas, maps/wayfinding, handrails/stanchions, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.