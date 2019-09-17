CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) Train service at the Chamblee MARTA station has resumed after a pedestrian was struck by a train early Tuesday morning.
MARTA officials say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. The pedestrian was in an unauthorized area when he was struck by the train. He was hospitalized after sustaining an injury to his leg.
A bus bridge was established from Brookhaven to Doraville to get customers through.
Service resumed just before 7 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Update: Bus bridge terminated between Broohaven to Doraville. Trains are now servicing for NB & SB service between these stations.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) September 17, 2019
