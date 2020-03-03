ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Widespread transmission of the covid-19 virus may not be the case in metro Atlanta, but after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention positively diagnosed two Fulton County residents with the virus, Marta is not taking any chances.
The transit authority is closely monitoring the situation along with the CDC and American Public Transportation Association to ensure Marta employees and customers are less likely to encounter and spread the virus.
Measures being taken include thorough cleanings of facilities, rail stations, buses and trains with emphasis on handrails, elevator buttons, escalators and Breeze machines.
Marta officials urge customers to notify them of any incidents on the buses or trains that requires attention.
Should widespread transmission of the covid-19 virus become a local concern, Marta is working with health transportation officials to respond accordingly.
