ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has named two transit veterans to second-in-command positions overseeing daily bus and rail operations.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker has selected Santiago Osorio as MARTA’s new Deputy Chief of Bus Operations and promoted George Wright to Deputy Chief of Rail Operations.
“Santiago and George bring decades of transportation experience to MARTA and are joining the executive management team at a transformative time,” said GM/CEO Parker. “As we embark on historic bus and rail expansion, I’m confident they will help ensure decisions coming from our two most critical departments remain customer-focused.”
Osorio comes to MARTA from the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) in Houston, Texas. At METRO, Osorio oversaw bus transportation and the bus, rail operator and maintenance training programs. His over 25-year transportation career also includes work at the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (LA METRO).
At MARTA, Osorio will be responsible for bus transportation, bus maintenance, and Mobility (paratransit) services, and report to Chief of Bus Operations and Urban Planning Collie Greenwood.
George Wright, MARTA’s Deputy Chief of Rail Operations, previously served three years as the Authority’s Senior Director of Operations Support Services. He has over 20 years of transportation and logistics experience at public and private companies.
In this new role, Wright will oversee rail transportation, rail car maintenance, maintenance of way, stations and facilities, technical training, and light rail which is the Atlanta Streetcar, and report to Chief of Rail Operations David Springstead.
Osorio and Wright will focus on improving MARTA bus and rail service delivery and addressing customer needs. At the top of the list are bus and rail operator training, customer information, morning and evening rush hour service, emergency response, station amenities and large-scale event planning such as the upcoming NCAA Final Four and Championship Game in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.