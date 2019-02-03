ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-The crowds are out for Super Bowl LIII, and with heavy traffic and the accelerated prices for parking spaces, your best option may be MARTA or ride-sharing services.
In fact, MARTA officials said they are encouraging folks to do just that. MARTA has partnered with Lyft to offer up to 50 percent off each ride with the promo code “SUPERMARTA” for customers traveling to or from MARTA stations.
cbs46 has you covered for everything @atlsuperbowl53 . Cellphone in hand I’m taking a MARTA ride this morning checking things out. cbs46 #cbs46sb @ Midtown station https://t.co/Z0fXCQGLCm— Vince Sims (@SimsCBS46) February 3, 2019
Lyft trips to and from the airport, Vine City and Dome stations are excluded from this promotion. Total savings with this discount are capped at $10 a ride for up to 10 trips.
Traveling downtown for the Super Bowl events this week? Whether you’re riding to or from a MARTA station, let Lime help complete your trip with GAMEDAYMARTA. New Lime users can enjoy $3 off ($1 off each of first 3 trips) with the promo code. pic.twitter.com/M2HhCbDOzE— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) February 3, 2019
You can follow @MARTAService and @MARTAPolice for parking lot updates and real-time service and safety alerts.
