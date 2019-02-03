MARTA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)-The crowds are out for Super Bowl LIII, and with heavy traffic and the accelerated prices for parking spaces, your best option may be MARTA or ride-sharing services.

In fact, MARTA officials said they are encouraging folks to do just that. MARTA has partnered with Lyft to offer up to 50 percent off each ride with the promo code “SUPERMARTA” for customers traveling to or from MARTA stations.

Lyft trips to and from the airport, Vine City and Dome stations are excluded from this promotion. Total savings with this discount are capped at $10 a ride for up to 10 trips. 

You can follow @MARTAService and @MARTAPolice for parking lot updates and real-time service and safety alerts. 

