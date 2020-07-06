ATLANTA (AP) - Metro Atlanta's transit authority will provide disposable masks to riders to try to protect them from the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, MARTA says customers will be able to get a mask between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on weekdays at rail stations and bus bays.
Customers who want one should look for uniformed station agents or people wearing a red "Team MARTA" shirt. Each customer will select an individual mask from a tissue-like dispenser.
Masks are not required to ride MARTA buses and trains.
MARTA plans to distribute up to two million masks and could expand the program to weeknights and weekends.
