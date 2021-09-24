ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking to get registered to vote, the MARTA may be able to help. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority officials and local non-profits will be holding voter registration activities at various rail stations in honor of National Voter Registration Day.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Five Points, College Park, Doraville, H.E. Holmes, Kensington, West End and Lindbergh Center rail stations.
Interested participants should bring a state identification card or state issued driver’s license. If you do not have either of those, be prepared to give the last four digits of your social security number.
All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
For more information, click here.
