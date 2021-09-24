Georgia Voting

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state's most populous county under a provision in the state's sweeping new election law. Republican lawmakers cited the new law when they asked the state board last month to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County's handling of elections. The board plans to appoint the panel during its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

 Ben Gray

ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking to get registered to vote, the MARTA may be able to help. Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority officials and local non-profits will be holding voter registration activities at various rail stations in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

 

The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Five Points, College Park, Doraville, H.E. Holmes, Kensington, West End and Lindbergh Center rail stations.

Interested participants should bring a state identification card or state issued driver’s license. If you do not have either of those, be prepared to give the last four digits of your social security number. 

All attendees will be required to wear a mask. 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.