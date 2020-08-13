ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced Thursday it will begin a nearly one million dollar project to install 209 air purifiers in air conditioning units found at 18 MARTA facilities.

Officials anticipate the project will begin in the fall with an estimated cost of $850,000. Office buildings, including MARTA headquarters, police precincts, bus garages and rail yard towers with existing A/C units will each undergo the installation of Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI) filters.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials say the NPBI air-filtering devices will assist with eliminating airborne pathogens and deliver clean air without producing ozone or other harmful by-products.

“Several months ago, we convened a Return to New Normal Task Force to formulate a clear process for the successful return of teleworkers, office staff, and customers to MARTA’s new pandemic-conscious workplace and service. These filters are one part of the safety protocol we’ve developed,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “Those employees who are able to continue productively working from home are encouraged to do so, but we want to ensure that anyone who must work in or visit our facilities remains healthy.”

The Return to New Normal Task Force also plans to launch a temperature screening pilot program. All employees, contractors, and visitors are also required to wear a mask or facial covering while on any MARTA property.

Other safety measures include the use of disinfectant sprayers at all MARTA facilities, especially in areas with high contact such as railings.