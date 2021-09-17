ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) announced it will now require weekly COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated employees.
This comes as a little over half of MARTA employees remain unvaccinated, according to information available through county health departments.
An online and in-person survey conducted by MARTA Research & Analysis revealed most vaccinated employees work at headquarters and railyards, with bus garages having the lowest vaccination rate.
IN THE NEWS: MARTA bus crash injures bus driver and 10 passengers, 6 taken to hospital
“COVID has hit our frontline employees hard. We’ve had close to 860 people sickened by the virus and have lost three members of the MARTA family to this insidious virus,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “COVID vaccines are safe, effective and necessary to bring this pandemic under control. We’ve been masking and cleaning and social distancing for 18 months now and it’s time to get our entire workforce vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their families, co-workers and customers.”
The new policy is set to begin Monday, Oct. 4. Vaccinated employees will need to submit a copy of their vaccination card to Human Resources to avoid the weekly testing requirement.
MARTA will provide on-site COVID-19 testing and vaccines for one month at their headquarters and bus garages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.