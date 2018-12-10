Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Three bus stops will be rerouted during the Atlanta Parade procession starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The three bus routes are #26 - Marietta Street/ Perry Boulevard, #40- Peachtree Street/ Downtown and #816- North Highland Avenue. The reroutes will be in place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For reroute details, visit www.itsmarta.com/bus-routes.
