ATLANTA (AP) - MARTA will resume service on 110 bus routes that were suspended last year after the coronavirus pandemic sent revenue and ridership plunging.
The agency says it will have buses rolling again on the routes in Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties by April 24. MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker made the announcement on Wednesday to an Atlanta City Council committee.
MARTA restricted service to 40 key routes last April after ridership declined 40%. The agency also saw a $50 million deficit open in its budget because fares and sales tax collections fell.
