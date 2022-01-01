ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A car accident caused several MARTA train lines to temporarily stop transit after the remnants spilled over onto MARTA property.
Around 6:45 p.m., a private vehicle was speeding along DeKalb Ave. when it crashed onto the MARTA rail tracks east of Edgewood/Candler Park Station.
"The tracks are de-energized from King Memorial to East Lake and are providing bus transportation through there at this time," per a MARTA spokesperson.
MARTA tweeted the following lines were impacted at 7:04 p.m. Saturday:
Due to an emergency at Candler Park: Blue Line trains shuttling from H. E. Holmes to King Memorial. Green Line trains shuttling from Bankhead to Vine City. We apologize for the inconvenience.— MARTA (@MARTAservice) January 2, 2022
Due to an emergency, bus bridge in effect at the following stations: King Memorial, Inman Park, Candler Park, and East Lake.— MARTA (@MARTAservice) January 2, 2022
No MARTA passengers or employees were injured.
The driver of the private vehicle has been apprehended.
It is unclear when the trains will be up and running again.
Check back for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.