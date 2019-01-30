Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A MARTA train is again operational after an air brake issue caused problems for commuters Wednesday morning.
The train was leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Airport during the early morning hours when it began experiencing issues with the air brake system.
Passengers aboard were offloaded and single-tracked from the airport. The train was removed from the tracks, replaced with another and is now fully operational.
The entire incident took just 15 minutes to fix.
It wasn't the only issue for commuters on MARTA Wednesday morning. There were several delays on trains as well and huge crowds formed at stations along several routes.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.