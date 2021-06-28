MARTA unveils new mural, adding a pop of color to Kensington station

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One MARTA station is a little more colorful after a new mural was unveiled on Monday. As part of MARTA's Artbound program the new mural can be seen at the Kensington rail station on the East and West Line.
The piece titled Boundless is by the artist Kevin Bongang and is featured on the north side of the station.
Bongang was selected as part of phase two of Artbound’s Black Artists Matter series inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the call for racial justice and equity, according to the press release.
The program provides opportunities for artists year-round with a range of projects encompassing many modes of art.
MARTA officials say one percent of their annual budget is allocated to enhance the ridership experience through visual and performance art.
To learn more visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.