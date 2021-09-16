ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will soon require unvaccinated employees to receive weekly COVID-19 testing.
The weekly testing will begin on Monday, October 4. As for vaccinated employees, they must submit or upload a copy of their vaccination card to Human Resources to avoid weekly testing.
MARTA reported that almost half of their employees are fully vaccinated.
An online and in-person survey conducted by MARTA Research & Analysis revealed most vaccinated employees work at headquarters and railyards, with bus garages having the lowest vaccination rate.
“COVID has hit our frontline employees hard. We’ve had close to 860 people sickened by the virus and have lost three members of the MARTA family to this insidious virus,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.
“COVID vaccines are safe, effective and necessary to bring this pandemic under control. We’ve been masking and cleaning and social distancing for 18 months now and it’s time to get our entire workforce vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their families, co-workers, and customers," Parker added.
The company is set to provide on-site COVID testing and vaccines for one month at their headquarters and bus garages to make access to these services more convenient for employees.
“These incentives did result in more vaccinations but we’re still not where we need to be,” said Chief Administrative Officer Luz Borrero. “We believe this is an occupational health and safety issue. Since September, we require all new hires to be vaccinated and are doing all within our power to ensure that the remaining part of our unvaccinated workforce who do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption get the vaccine.”
