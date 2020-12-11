MARTA's charity club is set to host a drive-thru holiday gift giveaway Thursday to help over 500 families in need this holiday season.
The event will start at 8 a.m. at MARTA's headquarters on Piedmont Road on December 17.
Families of children age two to ten years old who have pre-registered, will be able to use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards due to COVID-19 restrictions, MARTA officials told CBS46 News.
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffery Parker and members of his executive leadership team will also join Charity Club volunteers to greet families and wish everyone a happy holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.