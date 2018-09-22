Marvel is looking for someone to fill a role in it's upcoming blockbuster Avengers 4.
Shooting for the film is said to be underway in Atlanta under the name 'Project Mary Lou.'
In an online casting post, male talent is needed to work on scenes thought October.
Casting directors are looking for:
- African American male
- Height; 5'9"
- Weight: 300 lbs.
- Pant Size: 52x32
- Shoe Size: 11
The fitting is set for Monday, September 24. For more information, visit www.projectcasting.com.
