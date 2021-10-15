Close up of metal handcuffs
ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A Maryland man's alleged bank robbery spree across metro Atlanta has come to an end.

After a month-long investigation, the Acworth Police Department, along with FBI agents, arrested 54-year-old Jason Dixon of Owings Mills, Maryland, on Oct. 1 in connection to several bank robberies. 

The initial robbery occurred at the Credit Union of Georgia on Cobb Parkway on Sept. 2. A witness told officers that Dixon allegedly used a handgun and an explosive device during the robbery. Dixon was then seen leaving the bank a black Hyundai Santa Fe that was driven by another person, police reported.

Nearly a month later, the FBI executed a search warrant on Dixon's home where they located numerous items connecting him to the crime, according to authorities.

Dixon was federally charged with bank robbery by force or violence.

