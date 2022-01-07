GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread across metro Atlanta, Gwinnett County officials, led by Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, signed an emergency order Friday requiring face masks to be worn in all county facilities.
The order will be in effect from Jan. 10 until Jan. 26.
“As an employer, Gwinnett County has experienced a significant amount of employee absenteeism due to the spread of COVID-19 and its variants,” Hendrickson said.
“Because we want to be proactive and keep essential services running without interruption to our residents, business owners and customers, we will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and take measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of those who visit our facilities and work in them as well," added Hendrickson.
According to the press release, more than 18,566 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported to the Georgia Department of Health from Wednesday to Thursday of this week.
County officials say if an individual cannot afford a face mask, they will be provided one.
These are exceptions to the new policy:
- Individuals who have difficulty donning or removing a face mask without help
- Individuals who have a bona fide religious reason for not wearing a face covering
- Individuals who have a bona fide medical condition that will prevent them from wearing a mask
- The order does not apply to: Privately owned businesses, Gwinnett court facilities, Gwinnett County Board of Education, or City governments.
“It’s imperative that we do everything in our power to keep our employees healthy. They are the people who keep the water flowing, respond to emergencies, ensure our roads are safe and provide other services essential to our community,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “Chairwoman Hendrickson’s local emergency order and the County policy update to require masks provide our workforce with another layer of protection as they serve our residents, businesses and visitors.”
At that time, Chairwoman Hendrickson may reevaluate this order based on recommendations by the CDC and the state DPH.
