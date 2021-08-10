A customer shops the produce section at a supermarket in the East Village neighborhood of New York, Monday, May 17, 2021. More than a year after coronavirus shutdowns sent “the city that never sleeps” into a fitful slumber, New York could be wide awake again this summer. Starting Wednesday, May 19, 2021 vaccinated New Yorkers can shed their masks in most situations, and restaurants, stores, gyms and many other businesses can go back to full capacity if they check vaccination cards or apps for proof that all patrons have been inoculated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)