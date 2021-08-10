SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — The City of South Fulton becomes the latest municipality to enact a new mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the area.
The emergency ordinance requires people to wear masks in public places, including stores, schools, restaurants and other buildings and public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The temporary mandate goes into effect immediately and could become permanent later this month.
“Across the nation and here in the metro area, we’ve seen a significant resurgence in the number of COVID cases among those who have not been vaccinated,” Mayor Bill Edwards said in a release provided by the city. “Wear your masks a little bit longer. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so already. You’ll ensure your own safety and the wellbeing of others.”
The new order does provide exceptions to children 10 and younger, as well as those unable to safely wear face coverings because of age, underlying medical conditions or an inability to remove masks without the assistance of others.
