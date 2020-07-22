ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new date for a hearing in the court case between Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been scheduled with a new judge presiding over the case.

The hearing is now set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28th with Fulton County Judge Jane Barwick. Barwick is the third judge assigned to the case after two judges recused themselves from the trial.

Tuesday afternoon, Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua recused herself saying she formerly "worked as Inspector General for Governor Brian P. Kemp in his capacity as Georgia Secretary of State; and Judge LaGrua has been and remains under consideration for Gubernatorial appointments" by the governor.

Some Georgia residents say they cannot believe that mask mandates have escalated to the point of litigation between elected officials.

"It just amazes me how it's been politicized," said Linda LeBron.

"I think it needs to be mandated everywhere to be honest with you," said Dexter Drayton, a health care worker. "I wear my mask to protect you, just like you wear your mask to protect me. We're all in this together."

"We're in a bad place when we have to be forced to be responsible in this county and in this country," said fellow health care worker Patricia Walker.