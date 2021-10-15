HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Henry County Schools announced that the district would move from Level 4 to Level 3, making masks optional in the school system starting next week.
The decision is part of their Continuum of Multilayered Mitigation Strategies to improve health metrics in the county and school community.
The move takes effect district-wide starting Monday, October 18.
School Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the following statement:
As a part of our commitment to keeping our students, staff, and families safe over the past 19 months, we have closely monitored and shared the health metrics from the impact of COVID-19 in order to make the best decisions regarding learning options for our students. I have been committed to being responsive to the data that captures the prevalence of COVID in our community which is why after further study this week and continued collaboration, I am announcing that we will move to the Level 3 mitigation phase on our continuum of mitigation strategies effective starting next Monday.
Henry County Schools has used its COVID-19 Playbook and Continuum of MultiLayered Mitigation Strategies since the start of the 2021-2022 school year to help provide appropriate responses to any increases in the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our schools.
“We have a plan that is working to keep schools open and to keep students and employees safe, and just as decisive as we demonstrated we may need to be if the community health conditions changed, we will stand ready to do that in future instances, if that becomes necessary,” added Davis. “In the meantime, we have to use our plan and take the cautious step to lower levels of mitigation intensity, and now is the right time to do that.”
The details of Level 3 requirements include:
- Moving away from the mask requirement to a stance of masks being strongly recommended.
- Resuming field trips and capacity limitations on outdoor events will be lessened.
- However, enhanced signage, cleaning protocols, regular air filtration cleaning, accessibility of hand sanitizer, and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces will remain.
For more information on Henry County Schools, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us
