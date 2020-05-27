ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As more cities and states reopen, mask shaming seems to be increasing as well. Whether online or in-person people are either being mocked for wearing a mask or ridiculed for choosing not to wear a mask.
The issue has caused a growing divide as Americans continue to deal with the aftermath of the coronavirus. People on both sides are digging in their heels, some even resorting to public shaming and threats of those they do not agree with.
A video out of Staten Island, New York from the Memorial Day weekend is getting a lot of attention online. In it a crowd of angry shoppers can be seen ganging up on a woman who did not wear a mask inside a grocery store. They were yelling profanities at the woman and screaming at her to get out.
Others are taking to social media to shame their fellow citizens. CBS46 spoke with several people outside a shopping plaza in Midtown Atlanta who all said they had experienced some form of mask shaming in recent days and weeks.
When Stephan Waite, of Atlanta, was asked if he had ever gotten a look of judgement from someone inside a business for not wearing a mask, he answered “Yeah, definitely! Or someone will like, step away from me.” He said he’s paranoid about even coughing in public, even when it’s just a scratch in his throat from allergies. “I can’t cough in public, I can’t do anything in public without someone thinking something is wrong with me,” he said.
Waite said he wears a mask when he is in crowded places, but he limits the length of time he wears it. “I don’t like the mask shame. I don’t believe that anybody should do that, I don’t think that’s what I would do.”
Leanne Fowle of Mableton says she sees mask shaming happening online all the time. “More so on social media, but that could be people behind their keyboards or their phones just trying to talk up stuff. Who knows if they wear their mask when they go outside or not,” she said.
Fowle says she uses common sense on when to wear a mask and when not to.
“It depends where I am, at the grocery store, most people are wearing masks, so I wear it too, but it’s close quarters, so when I’m going to be brushing up near people, I will wear it. If it’s in open space typically I won’t. I don’t wear it in my car, I’ve seen people doing that.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public, especially when it’s difficult to maintain 6 feet of distance between people; however, in Georgia there is no law that requires it. People are at liberty to decide whether they want to wear a mask or not, unless they are entering a private business that requires otherwise.
Dr. John Cowan, a neurosurgeon in Rome, Georgia says people just need to use common sense.
“If there’s someone who is possibly infected with the virus, the mask acts as a barrier. Is it fool proof? No. It is not fool proof. Is it something you can do to help? Yes, it is. Is it something that the government should mandate? No. I do not think they should. It’s just one of these different things that has too many loopholes, too many problems legislating from above on how people go about their daily lives,” said Dr. Cowan. “Plus, not all masks work that well. So if you made a handmade mask out of a thin, low thread fabric, it’s really not going to do much,” he said.
As the masks are increasingly being attached to one’s politics, there’s a good chance mask shaming will be here to stay. That is, unless we reach a point in the pandemic in which the CDC no longer recommends them.
