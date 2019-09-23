DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two masked gas station bandits are wanted in Douglas County following an armed robbery.
On September 3, two black males exited a blue Dodge Magnum with pry bars in tow, entered a Texaco gas station and stole cigars, cigarettes, and cash.
The gas station is located on S. Sweetwater Road.
Police believe a third person may have been involved as the getaway driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
